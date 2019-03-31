Home

Lawrence G. Glas


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence G. Glas Obituary
Lawrence G. Glas, 80, of Millcreek, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Erie, on January 13, 1939, a son of the late Clarence and L. Jeanne O'Shea Glas.

Larry worked for Kaiser Aluminum for over 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald J. Glas.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lynne L. Chermack-Glas; two daughters, Laurie Adams and her husband, Rick, and Jean Nejman, all of Tillamook, Ore.; one son, Ronald Glas and his wife, Kelly, of Erie; seven grandchildren, Tara, Kyle (Hollie), Richard, Hayley, Kaitlyn, Kearsten, and Kelsey; eight great-grandchildren; and several cousins.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Belle Valley Fire Department, 1514 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510 or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
