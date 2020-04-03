|
Lawrence H. Geist, 91, of Pittsburgh, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 1 2020. He was born on July 19, 1928, in Millvale, Pa., the son of the late Lawrence J. Geist and Effie Patterson Geist.
Larry was a very hardworking, devoted husband and father. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of Triangle Technical Institute. He worked in management at Lord Corporation for over 30 years. After retiring in 1989, he and Joan returned to their beloved Pittsburgh. He enjoyed traveling, golf, and history. Larry had a well-honed sense of humor and was quick with a joke or an anecdote. To quote Victor Borge, one of his favorite comedians, "I wish to thank my parents for making it all possible…and I wish to thank my children for making it necessary."
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Leroy Kremmel, sisters Laura Kremmel Miller, Elizabeth Geist Burke, and Mary Geist Kusserow, and several brothers-in-laws.
Survived by his beloved wife of over 66 years Joan Lang Geist, children Cynthia Geist (Dave Wayne), Catherine Geist (Tracy Neal), Cheryl Geist-Brozell (Eric), and Lawrence J. Geist (Beth), grandchildren Molly Brozell, Maxwell Brozell, Sylvie Neal (Laura Selle), and Sophie Wayne, and great-granddaughter Lillian Brozell.
He is further survived by sisters Loretta Bindernagel and Arlene (Al) Blaha, brother Gerard (Debbie) Geist, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Raymond Gallon for his compassion and care well beyond the call of duty. The family would also like to thank the staff at Allegheny General Hospital for their kindness during a very difficult time personally and nationally.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements will be delayed.
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc., Bellevue, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations can be made to the .
