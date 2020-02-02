|
Lawrence H. "Larry" "Lonnie" Tillman, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on April 18, 1931, son of the late Leroy and Irma Agnes Tillman.
Larry was in the Naval Reserves, and then the U.S. Army, stationed in Death Valley, Calif. during the Korean War. He worked for GTE and was a member of the Erie Maennerchor Club. Larry was an art and military history enthusiast. He and his wife enjoyed wintering in Zephyrhills, Fla.
Larry is survived by his wife, Angela Aglio Herbstritt Tillman; three children, Sharon Darcy (Michael), John Herbstritt, and Joycelyn Wingo (David); one brother, Lee Tillman (Kathy); four grandchildren, Kyle Darcy, John Herbstritt, Jr. (Amber), Garrett Twiss, and Marissa Avione (Michael); three great-grandchildren, Emma, Beau, and Zoe Herbstritt; and three sisters-in-law, Bootsie Delinski, Judy Smith, and Lark McGill, and their families.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 3:30 p.m. Military Honors will follow, conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020