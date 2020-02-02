Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Tillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence H. Larry Lonnie Tillman


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence H. Larry Lonnie Tillman Obituary
Lawrence H. "Larry" "Lonnie" Tillman, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on April 18, 1931, son of the late Leroy and Irma Agnes Tillman.

Larry was in the Naval Reserves, and then the U.S. Army, stationed in Death Valley, Calif. during the Korean War. He worked for GTE and was a member of the Erie Maennerchor Club. Larry was an art and military history enthusiast. He and his wife enjoyed wintering in Zephyrhills, Fla.

Larry is survived by his wife, Angela Aglio Herbstritt Tillman; three children, Sharon Darcy (Michael), John Herbstritt, and Joycelyn Wingo (David); one brother, Lee Tillman (Kathy); four grandchildren, Kyle Darcy, John Herbstritt, Jr. (Amber), Garrett Twiss, and Marissa Avione (Michael); three great-grandchildren, Emma, Beau, and Zoe Herbstritt; and three sisters-in-law, Bootsie Delinski, Judy Smith, and Lark McGill, and their families.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 3:30 p.m. Military Honors will follow, conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -