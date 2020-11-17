1/1
Lawrence J. Larry Lamacchia Jr.
Lawrence J. "Larry" Lamacchia, Jr., age 73, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at UPMC Hamot from complications of COVID-19. He was born on September 9, 1947 in Erie, a son of the late Lawrence Lamacchia, Sr. and Rosemarie Paparelli Lamacchia.

Larry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and earned an Expert Marksmanship Badge.

Larry was an avid Boston Celtics, Oakland Raiders, and New York Yankees fan. He especially loved his birthday parties and pizza and wings on football Sundays.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph, Joseph, John, and Anthony Bellotti and one sister, Carmella Pristello.

He is survived by his nephew, Joseph Bellotti, many other nephews and nieces and good friends, Jim and Sally Vogt.

Due to COVID-19 no calling hours will be observed. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to a charity of your choosing.

The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
