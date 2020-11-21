Lawrence K. Callihan, 77, Concord, N.C., longtime resident of Erie, Pa. and native Seward, Pa. passed away November 16, 2020 in Harrisburg, N.C. He was born November 15, 1943 in Seward the son of late Calvin and Margaret (Skelley) Callihan.
He was also preceded in death by wife Carol lee (Beal) Callihan, brothers Bernard, William, James and Ronald, sisters Helene, Dorothy and Ruth.
He is survived by children Beth Dempsey, Kim Monde and husband Tim, and Dan Callihan and Pam Psutka, grandchildren Randy, Alyssa, Thomas, Courtney, Camryn, Ronan and Daxton, and six great-grandchildren, brother Joseph, sisters Barbara and Diane.
Larry was an avid Fisherman that his North Carolina friends nicknamed "The Fisherman," Pittsburgh Steeler Fan, who enjoyed wood working, painting and telling stories to his family. He was known for his quick wit and having something interesting to talk about. Larry served in the U.S. Army, was a retired employee of General Electric, and was a Cub Scout leader for many years at Glenwood U.M.C.
A private graveside service and interment Fairfield Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjudes.org
