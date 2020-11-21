1/
Lawrence K. Callihan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence K. Callihan, 77, Concord, N.C., longtime resident of Erie, Pa. and native Seward, Pa. passed away November 16, 2020 in Harrisburg, N.C. He was born November 15, 1943 in Seward the son of late Calvin and Margaret (Skelley) Callihan.

He was also preceded in death by wife Carol lee (Beal) Callihan, brothers Bernard, William, James and Ronald, sisters Helene, Dorothy and Ruth.

He is survived by children Beth Dempsey, Kim Monde and husband Tim, and Dan Callihan and Pam Psutka, grandchildren Randy, Alyssa, Thomas, Courtney, Camryn, Ronan and Daxton, and six great-grandchildren, brother Joseph, sisters Barbara and Diane.

Larry was an avid Fisherman that his North Carolina friends nicknamed "The Fisherman," Pittsburgh Steeler Fan, who enjoyed wood working, painting and telling stories to his family. He was known for his quick wit and having something interesting to talk about. Larry served in the U.S. Army, was a retired employee of General Electric, and was a Cub Scout leader for many years at Glenwood U.M.C.

A private graveside service and interment Fairfield Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjudes.org Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved