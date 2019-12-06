|
Lawrence "Larry" Laskowski, age 65, of Erie, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born July 7, 1954, in Erie, the son of Helen Pavlock Laskowski and the late Walter Joseph Laskowski.
Larry was a 1972 graduate of Strong Vincent High School, and following graduation, he completed a four-year apprentice program to become a tool and die maker. Larry had worked at Erie's General Electric and always enjoyed sharing his good fortune with family and friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved nothing more than taking his brothers on Pennsylvania excursions in his well-equipped four wheel drive vehicle, which also came in handy when his friends called at 3:00 a.m. to get them unstuck.
In 1978, Larry created a legacy by purchasing a beautiful piece of land on 4 Mile Road in Warren County. He build "CAMP" where he hosted hundreds of hunting and fishing trips. The "CAMP" legacy will live on because of Larry.
Besides his mother Helen, Larry is survived by four brothers Joseph Laskowski (Barbara) of Crawfordville, Ind., Thomas Laskowski (Carol) of Erie, Daniel Laskowski of Bay Village, Ohio, and Robert Laskowski of Rocky River, Ohio.
Friends are invited to call at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1116 W. 7th St., on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon, at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019