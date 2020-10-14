1/
Lawrence M. Cebulski
1953 - 2020
Lawrence M. Cebulski, 67, of Edinboro, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh on February 6, 1953, the son of the late Ted and Josephine Cebulski.

Lawrence graduated from Central Catholic High School, Pittsburgh, in 1971. He had worked at Carnegie Mellon University in maintenance and then many years as a cook at St. Francis Hospital in Lawrenceville. He also worked as security at the Salvation Army in Pittsburgh.

He was a sports fanatic, especially rooting for all the Pittsburgh teams.

He was preceded in death by a nephew, Bryan Heasley in 2011; and a brother-in-law, Bernard Heasley in 2014.

Survivors include his loving sister, Janice Heasley of Edinboro, Pa.; a niece, Jennifer (Sean Williams) Heasley, also of Edinboro; and many cousins in the Pittsburgh area and a few around the country.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of local funeral arrangements.

Friends and family will be welcomed at the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, PA 16412, on Thursday, October 15th from 10a.m. until the time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army Western PA Division easternusa.salvationarmy.org/western-pennsylvania To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
