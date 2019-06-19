|
Lawrence Richard "Larry" Baumann, age 57, of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, he leaves behind his wife Aimee and three sons Lawrence II (Lars), Carl and Evan.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Fred E. and Julie Baumann.
He is also survived by his siblings Alan (Denise), Bonnie Wieczorek (John), Robert and many nieces and nephews that he adored.
Larry was born on January 29, 1962, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Larry attended McDowell High School, Erie County Vocational Technical School and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Larry married the love of his life, Aimee, on August 25, 1989 at St. Peter's Cathedral in Erie, Pennsylvania. Their 33-year love story and family were Larry's greatest joy. Together they raised three beautiful boys, demonstrating the values of decency, kindness and hard work. Larry believed success was not possible without hard work. Humility and discretion were hallmarks of his loving character.
Larry's love of cars and passion for all things mechanical led to his first job at New Motors as the Service Center Manager. One of his biggest passions was aviation. Larry was an accomplished pilot. After years in the corporate sector, Larry used his skillset, drive and ambition to build his own company, and in 2003, launched Premier Conduit Inc. with his wife, Aimee. Larry and Aimee built the company together while raising their young sons.
Larry filled his life with his family and friends. He and Aimee loved entertaining and regularly hosted family and friends for holidays and summer barbeques. His interests included classic cars, aviation, archery hunting, deep-sea fishing, travelling with Aimee and his sons, and enjoying ice cold Diet Pepsi. Larry became extremely knowledgeable in his hobbies and skilled trades alike. He was renowned for his love of trivia and his story-telling.
His greatest legacy, however, was his unwavering love, affection and devotion to his "Beautiful Aimee" and as a father and hero to "his boys." This love will last far beyond his passing.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty Streets, on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, 130 East Fourth Street, Erie, PA 16507, on Monday, June 24th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th St., Erie, PA 16503, or to The FisherHouse.org.
Published in the Erie Times-News from June 19 to June 21, 2019