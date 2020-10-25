1/1
Lawrence Rink Meyer
1938 - 2020
Lawrence "Rink" Meyer, 82, of McKean, died peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1938, the son of the late Lawrence and Norma Meyer.

Rink worked and retired from R.E. Michel Company in Erie and was a proud teamster member for 20 years. He was also a member of the Lake Erie Masonic Lodge No. 347 in Girard.

He had a love of farming, hunting, taking care of his yard and spending time with family and friends.

Other than his parents, Rink was preceded in death by his son, Guy Meyer; and his sister, Shirley Otteni.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Meyer; a daughter, Sherrie (Tim) Linden; a son, Kirk (Maggie) Meyer; and five grandchildren, Monica, Olivia, Foxx, Cody and Tim. He was loved by his stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the McKean Hose Company, 5011 School St., McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
