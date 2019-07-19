|
Lawrence W. Shoaf, age 71, of Albion, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Youngwood, Pa., on August 29, 1947, a son of the late Nevin and Nellie Rickard Shoaf.
Larry graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965. He attended Penn State and earned an Associate Degree in drafting from Triangle Tech. In his younger years, he worked at Litton Industries and General Electric, and went on to be an operating engineer with Local 66.
He enjoyed reading, building and planes. Larry was a "professional character" and his amazing true stories will be long remembered by family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Wendy Henderson Shoaf; his children, Renee McNally and her husband, Ian of Sandy Lake, Shawn Shoaf of Ripley, N.Y., and Autumn Shoaf of Albion; and two grandchildren, Nevin and Gavin. He is further survived by his three siblings, Bruce Shoaf and his wife Jane, Daryl Shoaf, and Valena Grayswan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon with Pastor Brian Riddle officiating.
Memorials may be made to Cranesville Fire Department, 9920 Meadville St., Cranesville, PA 16410, or to West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 19, 2019