Lawrence William Owens, Jr., age 46, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on January 9, 1974, a son of Sabra Jefferson and Lawrence William Owens, Sr.
Larry graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1992 and attended Edinboro University. He served in the Army Reserves for many years and worked for Fusion Medical the past few years.
He enjoyed all types of sports, and followed the Oakland Raiders, Muhammad Ali and Lawrence Taylor. He loved his family most of all.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Demetrius "Coke" Johnson; niece, Bre' Monet Thompson; and his maternal grandparents, Joshua and Millie Marsh.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Malcolm LaMar Owens; two daughters, Olivia Monet Owens, and Lauren Jane Owens; and four siblings, Terri' (Eddie) Owens, LaMar Owens, Tralonda Owens and Teirra Owens.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday, March 12th at St. James A.M.E. Church, 236 East 11th St., from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 10, 2020