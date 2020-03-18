|
|
LC Cleveland, Jr., age 82, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at LECOM at Village Square.
Born in Dawson, Ga., on March 28, 1937, he was the son of his beautiful parents, the late LC Cleveland, Sr. and Willie Pearl (Bridges) Cleveland.
LC had many friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. Early in life, he joined the U.S. Air Force. Later in life, he was blessed with many beautiful, loving sons and daughters.
He is survived by his daughters, LaTonya (Gary) Green, Cheryl (Joel) Johnson, Deanna (Rently) Tate, Carmella (Nicky) Cleveland, Melveda Cleveland, Lacola (Butch) Cleveland, Jennette Cleveland, and Darlene (Richard) Williams; his sons, Antonio (Jenna) Cleveland, Darryl (Darlene) Cleveland, Shawntel Cleveland, and LC Cleveland III; many grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Phillips; his son, Lorenzo Cleveland; his daughter, Angela Cleveland; and also nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 18, 2020