Leah E. (Davitt) Elsesser, often known to family and friends as "Grandma Jane" or "G.J.", went home to Heaven on May 25, 2019, after a valiant struggle with sarcoma. She was born in Erie on August 26, 1923, to the late Michael and Ellen (Kibbe) Davitt.
After graduating from Academy High School, she attended Edinboro Normal School, now Edinboro University of PA. She became an elementary school teacher and worked in Greene and Harborcreek Township schools. Later, she was a file clerk for Rapid Transit Company. She was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed time spent with her family and with her friends at St. Mary's East, and was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Leah was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Ernest P. Elsesser, who passed away in 2012, and her infant grandson Paul Matthew Kovacs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Seth Davitt.
Leah is survived by her children, Darlene (Elsesser) and Dr. Paul Kovacs. Her memory is also cherished by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Rachel (Kovacs) Jessup and children Ashlyn and Liam; Rebecca (Kovacs) and Keith Bentley and their children Nathan, Abigail, Zachary, and Jacob; Deborah (Kovacs) and Kyle Grill and their daughter Madelyn. Leah is also survived by her sister Marjorie (Davitt) Tesore and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday May 28th at St. Mary's Home of Erie, 607 East 26th Street, Reed Street entrance from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the gentle and caring staff of St. Mary's East and Family Hospice, who gave both Leah and her family great care, including emotional and spiritual support. Memorials are requested to St. Mary's East, Family Hospice, or to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019