Leatrice Louise (Cobb) Young, age 89, of Wattsburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home. She was born on June 4, 1931, in Portland, New York, the daughter of the late Howard P. and Louise (Dye) Cobb.
Leatrice attended North East High School and was formerly employed by Welch Foods and the Sunshine Packing Company in North East. She enjoyed the Elaine Young Bus Tours across the country especially Branson, Missouri, and playing Bingo with her aunt Gladys Dye Miller.
Leatrice was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Georgia Lea Young Shrout (1989); a sister, Donita Craker; and a brother, Richard Cobb.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Alton Byron Young, whom she married August 12, 1952; a son, Paul H. Young of Wattsburg; grandchildren, Brian P. Young (Suzanne) of Wattsburg, Renee L. Melton (James) of Montana, and Thomas Shrout (Deonna) of Wattsburg; and great-grandchildren, Dana and Ryan Melton and Gunnar, Emmry, and Grant Young.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lowville Cemetery. Officiating the service is Pastor Mike Beckerink. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Soldiers' and Sailors' Activity Fund, 560 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16507, or the Wattsburg Fire Department, 14415 Main Street, Wattsburg, PA 16442.
