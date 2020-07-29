1/2
Leatrice Louise (Cobb) Young
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leatrice Louise (Cobb) Young, age 89, of Wattsburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home. She was born on June 4, 1931, in Portland, New York, the daughter of the late Howard P. and Louise (Dye) Cobb.

Leatrice attended North East High School and was formerly employed by Welch Foods and the Sunshine Packing Company in North East. She enjoyed the Elaine Young Bus Tours across the country especially Branson, Missouri, and playing Bingo with her aunt Gladys Dye Miller.

Leatrice was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Georgia Lea Young Shrout (1989); a sister, Donita Craker; and a brother, Richard Cobb.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Alton Byron Young, whom she married August 12, 1952; a son, Paul H. Young of Wattsburg; grandchildren, Brian P. Young (Suzanne) of Wattsburg, Renee L. Melton (James) of Montana, and Thomas Shrout (Deonna) of Wattsburg; and great-grandchildren, Dana and Ryan Melton and Gunnar, Emmry, and Grant Young.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lowville Cemetery. Officiating the service is Pastor Mike Beckerink. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Soldiers' and Sailors' Activity Fund, 560 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16507, or the Wattsburg Fire Department, 14415 Main Street, Wattsburg, PA 16442.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lowville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved