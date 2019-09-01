Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church
2401 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
Lee B. Silverthorn Sr.


1935 - 2019
Lee B. Silverthorn Sr. Obituary
Lee B. Silverthorn, Sr., age 84, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born in Erie, Pa., on April 19, 1935, the son of the late Burton S. and Catherine Waschle Silverthorn.

Lee was an engineer and was employed by Spectrum Control, Erie Technological Products, and Erie Resister. He was incredibly talented at fixing anything and designing innovative solutions to everyday problems. Lee loved electronics, everything mechanical, computers, and German music. He was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Parish for nearly sixty years and was also a member of the German Cultural Society of Erie and the Jefferson Educational Society.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; Mary Lou Waldinger Silverthorn; and his son, Lee B. Silverthorn, Jr.; and his brother, Russell Silverthorn.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Karle; brother, Daniel Silverthorn; son, Mark Silverthorn (Fran); daughter, Ann Marie Silverthorn (James DeDad); and five grandchildren, Daniel Silverthorn (Melinda), James Silverthorn, Krista DeDad Liberatore (Robert), Kasey DeDad, and Michael DeDad (Elena). He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Theodore, Evan, and Lee Silverthorn and Albert and Elise Liberatore.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited there on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for prayers at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019
