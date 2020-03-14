|
|
Lee Charles Anthony, 64, of Erie, Pa., died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on January 26, 1956, in Erie, to the late Richard Anthony and Ann Cote Anthony.
He graduated from General McLane High School in 1974 and earned his Associate's degree in radiation technology from Gannon College. Lee was an employee of Meadville Medical Center for two years and Saint Vincent Hospital for 40 years, working in the heart catherization lab the entire time.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Beth Senger Anthony; daughter, Sarah Lynn Anthony and husband Curtis Weimer of Erie; son, Steven Lee Anthony of Erie; brother, Robert R. Anthony of Godley, Texas; three sisters, Kathy Johnston and husband Robert of Erie, Karen Lanzilotta of North Aurora, Ohio and Cheryl Pyle of McKean; two grandchildren, Anna Merilee Weimer and Elsie Patricia Weimer, both of Erie; in-laws, Alfred and Marianne Senger of Girard; sisters-in law, Melinda Senger Pazun and her husband Jim of Charlotte, N.C. and Nancy Senger Irwin and her husband Jason of Erie; and nieces and nephews, Ashleigh, Jamie, Kyle, Rebekah, Tim, Hunter, Paige, Peyton and Piper.
He is also survived by many great people at Saint Vincent Hospital. Lee's coworkers were also like his family. He passed away at 3:30 p.m., the exact time he would punch out for work each day.
Lee was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, loved NHL hockey, music, Canada, a well-manicured lawn, trains, snow blowing and a good porch swing, but most of all, he loved his family.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. A service will be held there Monday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Nicola Vitiello, of First Presbyterian Church of Girard, officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Saint Vincent Quarter Century Club, 232 W. 25th St., Erie, PA 16544, St. Nick's Church, 1123 East Ave., Erie, PA 16503, or the First Presbyterian Church of Girard to fund an AED, PO Box 106, Girard, PA 16417-0106.
View the online obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 14, 2020