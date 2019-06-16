Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Forrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Forrest


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lee Forrest Obituary
Lee Forrest, age 87, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was born in Fresno, California, on June 21, 1931, son of Frank Wolverton and Esther Forrest.

Lee was a professor at Edinboro University for 28 years, from 1963 until he retired in 1991.

Lee is survived by his wife, Lonna (Hall) Forrest, and four children, Janet Forrest, Kenneth Forrest (Julia Muench), Bennett Forrest (Margaret Hostettler), Carol Forrest-Gookool and five grandchildren.

Consistent with never ceding the reins in living, Lee took his own life.

To view his artwork, please visit leeforrestartist.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Please view Lee's obituary on www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now