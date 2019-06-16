|
Lee Forrest, age 87, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He was born in Fresno, California, on June 21, 1931, son of Frank Wolverton and Esther Forrest.
Lee was a professor at Edinboro University for 28 years, from 1963 until he retired in 1991.
Lee is survived by his wife, Lonna (Hall) Forrest, and four children, Janet Forrest, Kenneth Forrest (Julia Muench), Bennett Forrest (Margaret Hostettler), Carol Forrest-Gookool and five grandchildren.
Consistent with never ceding the reins in living, Lee took his own life.
To view his artwork, please visit leeforrestartist.com.
