Lee H. Robertson, 85, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Sarah Reed Retirement Center.
He was born in Erie, on July 29, 1933, the son of the late Carl and Katherine Nicholas Robertson.
Lee attended the old Millcreek High School. He worked for the family business, C.L.R. Robertson & Sons, building new homes and remodeling existing ones. The business later became Robertson's, Inc., in which Lee was a partner for 44 years, selling and installing Formica countertops and floor coverings. He retired in 1995.
Lee built two homes for himself and his family, and later with his wife, he purchased and restored an old farmhouse on Grubb Road into a beautiful home for his family. For fifty-plus years, this home was the site of many memorable holidays, picnics, graduation parties and other gatherings. Many nights were spent sitting on the porch talking and listening to the singing bridge. He enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing and antiquing with his wife Pat (Shirley) Weber, to whom he was married for almost 62 years His love was his family. He had a good sense of humor. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley "Pat" Robertson in 2013, a son, David Robertson, daughter-in-law, Brenda Wurst Robertson, a sister, Katherine Murray and her husband Ed Murray, two brothers, Richard and Charles Robertson, a sister-in-law, Audrey Heidt and her husband Robert Heidt.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Robertson Cornwell and her husband Rick of Millcreek and Laurie Robertson Kikola, and her husband Bruce, of Harborcreek and son, Scott Robertson of Erie. He is further survived by ten grandchildren, David Robertson, Matthew Robertson, Andrew Hampton, Jason Kikola, Stacey Christe, Jennifer Young, Melissa Frank, Craig Cornwell, Rachel Sykes and Jillian Beninato, and 19 1/2 great-grandchildren. He and his wife raised his two grandsons, David and Matthew Robertson after the death of their parents. Lee is survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Weber Mihalak and husband Paul.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, at Powell Avenue, on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 am until the time of service there at 11 a.m., with Reverend Harry Johns, III officiating.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The family also thanks Sarah Reed Retirement Center and family hospice for the care and support they provided to Lee.
Memorials may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 18, 2019