Lee Jay Cummings, age 56, of Las Vegas, formerly of Erie, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 as the result of a car accident in Las Vegas. He was born in Erie on November 10, 1963, son of the late A. Stanley Cummings and Geraldine Johnson Cummings Smith.
Lee was a graduate of East High School and the Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Training Academy in North East. He was currently employed as the Deputy Chief of the University Medical Center Police Department in Las Vegas. While on staff, he started an "Adopt a Family" holiday program. The hospital is continuing the program in Lee's memory. Prior to his move to Las Vegas, Lee worked with the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Dept.; was a Deputy Sheriff in Spartanburg County, S.C.; and was an officer with the Rock Hill Police Dept. in S.C. and the Albion Police Dept. in Pa. Lee enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lee is survived by his fiancée, Kelly Corey; children, Kayla, Nicole, and Dylan Cummings; his sisters, Millie Kelly (Jim) and Pam Grunzel (Dave); brothers, Adrian and Grant (Debbie) Cummings, and Malcolm (Roberta), Peter (Marie), Michael, Patrick and Paul Smith; and nephews, Robert Fischer, Justin, Michael, Derek and Marc Cummings, and David and Gregory Grunzel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lee Jay Cummings, Jr.; stepfather, Arthur Smith; sister-in-law, Nancy Cummings; and niece, Holly Cummings.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019