Lee N. Farley
1949 - 2020
Lee N. Farley, age 71, of Fairview, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 8, 2020 after being rushed to UPMC Hamot. He was born in Waterford on January 25, 1949 a son of the late Robert N. and Jennie Hess Farley.

Lee graduated from General McLane in 1968 and worked for Parker White (PHB) in Fairview for over 47 years.

His family was his biggest pride and he loved spending his time with them above all else. He did enjoy farming, wood working, gardening, tractors, and tractor pulls. He could fix anything and loved working on his family home the "old school house" on Ruhl Road. He was "Skeeter" a Dunn Valley racer back in the day.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother James Farley.

Lee is survived by his beloved wife, who was always at his side, Linda Devine Farley; two daughters; Melissa Woodard (Lee); and JoNella Horn (James) all of Fairview; a son, Lee J. Farley (Patti) of Cranesville; four brothers: Alfred, Charles, Gene, and Daniel Farley; three sisters: JoAnn Turner, Judy Hough, and Darlene Loll; ten grandchildren: Elijah, Daniel, and Jenna Woodard; Cole and Zachary Moffett; Emalee Farley; Sam Ponsford; Alison, Kennedy, and Ben Watkins; many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. Girard, on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. with all CDC guidelines respected and are invited to attend services there Monday at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Dunn Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
OCT
12
Service
10:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
