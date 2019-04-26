|
Lena M. Filippo, age 101, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center. She was born August 12, 1917 in Erie the daughter of the late Constantino and Antoinette Amendola Filippo.
Lena was a graduate of East High School and had worked at the former Boston Store and later was an executive secretary at the Erie Forge and Steel for 30 years.
She was a former volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital, belonged to St. Paul's RC Church Rosary Society, and also was a member of the Erie Business and Professional Women's club.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Matilda Camera and three brothers; Armand, Louis, and John Filippo.
Lena is survived by a brother, Albert Filippo and a sister, Yolanda Filippo, both of Erie along with several nieces and nephews and their families.
Friends are invited to call in the chapel of the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center, 227 West 22nd St. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's RC Church, 1617 Walnut St., Erie, PA 16502. Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2019