|
|
Lena (DeBello) Miller, age 90, of North East, Pa., died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born on February 9, 1929, in Oneonta, New York, the daughter of the late Giovano and Conceta (Mastromonaco) DiBello.
Lena graduated from Holley High School in New York, where she grew up, until she went on to Rochester School of Business. She began her career as an insurance administrative assistant in Rochester, New York, and after moving to Pennsylvania, she began working for First Federal Savings and Loan as supervising head Teller for many years. She started her retirement by moving on to work part-time at Horne's Department Store, which turned into Lazarus, where she finally retired from. Lena was appointed by the Governor and the State of Pennsylvania as the local registrar in North East for all deaths in the State of Pennsylvania for the past 30 years. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, flowers, cooking and baking.
Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Miller of North East (July 23, 2008); brothers, Ignatius and Joseph DeBello; and sisters, Margaret Condoluci and Victoria DiBello.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Fisher (William) of Millcreek, Wayne Miller of North East, John Miller (Connie) of North East, and Leanne Miller (Jerome Yankevich) of North East; brother-in-law, Michael Miller (Phyllis) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Daniel, Samuele, LeAnne, Jaime, Miles, Sara, and Andy; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, who all were very near and dear to her.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, Pa., on Thursday, July 11th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, July 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Fr. Thomas Brooks. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North East in Bloom at northeastinbloom.org, for her love of flowers.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 10, 2019