Lenny J. "LJ" Himes
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that Lenny "LJ" J. Himes passed away at the age 46, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with mental illness.

Lenny was born on March 24, 1974 and raised in Erie, Pa. He was the son of the late Harold Himes Sr. and the remarkable Barbara Barwell Himes.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David L. Himes.

He is survived by his wife, Marlo Machalinski of Erie. Lenny was the loving father of five children, Justin (CaraLee) Himes of Union City, Dylan Himes and Kyle Himes, both of Texas and two stepdaughters, Kathryn Callahan and Katlynn Machalinski, both of Erie; three siblings, Chicky (Jan) Himes, Timothy "TT" Himes and Paula Tompkins (Tim); and four grandchildren, Maksym Machalinski, Teagan and Harley Himes and Jaylynn Spicer. LJ is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and his lifelong friends, Tim Moore and family, Billy Baughman and family and Danny Dunar and family.

LJ enjoyed all sports, as well as movies. He loved to golf and was a diehard Washington Redskins fan, no matter how bad they performed year after year. There is not much LJ didn't know when it came to football except what it took to win at Fantasy Football in the last few years. LJ was a loving father and wonderful grandfather. He was known for his quick wit, his kind spirit and his great sense of humor. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Of UPMC, 2560 W. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 602 W. 10th St.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved