It is with great sadness that Lenny "LJ" J. Himes passed away at the age 46, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with mental illness.
Lenny was born on March 24, 1974 and raised in Erie, Pa. He was the son of the late Harold Himes Sr. and the remarkable Barbara Barwell Himes.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David L. Himes.
He is survived by his wife, Marlo Machalinski of Erie. Lenny was the loving father of five children, Justin (CaraLee) Himes of Union City, Dylan Himes and Kyle Himes, both of Texas and two stepdaughters, Kathryn Callahan and Katlynn Machalinski, both of Erie; three siblings, Chicky (Jan) Himes, Timothy "TT" Himes and Paula Tompkins (Tim); and four grandchildren, Maksym Machalinski, Teagan and Harley Himes and Jaylynn Spicer. LJ is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and his lifelong friends, Tim Moore and family, Billy Baughman and family and Danny Dunar and family.
LJ enjoyed all sports, as well as movies. He loved to golf and was a diehard Washington Redskins fan, no matter how bad they performed year after year. There is not much LJ didn't know when it came to football except what it took to win at Fantasy Football in the last few years. LJ was a loving father and wonderful grandfather. He was known for his quick wit, his kind spirit and his great sense of humor. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Of UPMC, 2560 W. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 602 W. 10th St.
Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Of UPMC, 2560 W. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 602 W. 10th St.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.