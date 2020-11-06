1/2
Lenora Elizabeth Zybowski
1938 - 2020
Lenora Elizabeth Zybowski died peacefully at her home on November 4, 2020, at 82 years old. She was born on August 3, 1938 in Erie, Pa. to Loretta (Grieshober) and James Kinsinger.

As a child, her life was influenced by the effects of the Great Depression and World War II and she would often share stories about those times. One of her first jobs after graduating from Strong Vincent High School was at Hamot Hospital where she met her future husband, Raymond Zybowski. They married in November 1961, and proceeded to have five children in six years.

While her children were in school in the early 70s, she became one of the first Head Start teachers. She also began her decade long pursuit of her degree from Edinboro University earning a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. After a long career as a Head Start teacher, she retired in 2005.

She enjoyed gardening, backyard bird watching, playing the lottery, the possibility of aliens and weekend meals with her family where she would insist on an ice cream cake to top off every celebration.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Briggs Jr, and her three sisters, Nancy Kline, Janet Miller and Dorothy Curry. Her daughter-in-law, Jana, passed away last month.

She is survived by her five children, Paul (Sue), Patricia, Pam (Joe Mangiaracina), Andrew, and Adam. She also loved and is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lenora was the beloved matriarch of her large extended family and she will be deeply missed.

The family wishes to thank all the kind and very helpful staff at UPMC Home Hospice Services who made her last days much more comfortable.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Private arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 6, 2020.
