1/2
Lenore Constance Haag
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenore Constance Haag, age 53, of Edinboro, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Erie on April 5, 1967 a daughter of Wenrick and Linda (Apsokardu) Haag.

Lenore graduated from General Mclane High School in 1985 and the Fortis Institute with a degree in Medical Coding and Billing. She was currently working at Edinboro University as a sues chef. Lenore was a free spirit who loved her animals, collecting beach glass, gardening and will be missed by her many friends, family, and the people she touched.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marshall Haag and Cindy Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Skyler Ream and his fiancée Brittney Berdis, whom she was very close to of Erie, one grandson Donnie Ream, who was the light of her life; one sister, Christine (Ron Lachica) Przybyszewski, her longtime companion Shane Johnson, and numerous nephews, one niece, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved