Lenore Constance Haag, age 53, of Edinboro, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Erie on April 5, 1967 a daughter of Wenrick and Linda (Apsokardu) Haag.
Lenore graduated from General Mclane High School in 1985 and the Fortis Institute with a degree in Medical Coding and Billing. She was currently working at Edinboro University as a sues chef. Lenore was a free spirit who loved her animals, collecting beach glass, gardening and will be missed by her many friends, family, and the people she touched.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marshall Haag and Cindy Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Skyler Ream and his fiancée Brittney Berdis, whom she was very close to of Erie, one grandson Donnie Ream, who was the light of her life; one sister, Christine (Ron Lachica) Przybyszewski, her longtime companion Shane Johnson, and numerous nephews, one niece, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
