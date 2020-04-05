Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Lenore F. (Kennedy) Shufesky


1930 - 2020
Lenore F. (Kennedy) Shufesky Obituary
Lenore F. (Kennedy) Shufesky, 89, of Erie, and formerly of Zimmerly Road, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.

She was born on May 5, 1930, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late William and Marion (Wagner) Kennedy.

Lenore enjoyed spending time with family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Shufesky on January 4, 2020; sisters, Marion Pamula and Nancy Shufesky; and brother, James Kennedy.

She is survived by her a son, Dr. Eugene F. Shufesky, Erie; two daughters, Sandra Ann (Michael) Kaliszak, Kalamazoo, Mich., and Donna Herder, Beaver, Pa.; six grandchildren, Justin, Jeffery and Jordan (Amy) Herder, Jessica (Evan) Alkema, Sara and Matthew Kaliszak; and sister, Margaret Edwards.

Due to the national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020
