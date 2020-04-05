|
Lenore F. (Kennedy) Shufesky, 89, of Erie, and formerly of Zimmerly Road, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on May 5, 1930, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late William and Marion (Wagner) Kennedy.
Lenore enjoyed spending time with family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Shufesky on January 4, 2020; sisters, Marion Pamula and Nancy Shufesky; and brother, James Kennedy.
She is survived by her a son, Dr. Eugene F. Shufesky, Erie; two daughters, Sandra Ann (Michael) Kaliszak, Kalamazoo, Mich., and Donna Herder, Beaver, Pa.; six grandchildren, Justin, Jeffery and Jordan (Amy) Herder, Jessica (Evan) Alkema, Sara and Matthew Kaliszak; and sister, Margaret Edwards.
Due to the national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020