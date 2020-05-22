|
Leo Edward Campbell was a man larger than life and loved by all who knew him.
He was born on September 22, 1924, to Jay A and Lizzie Mae Campbell, and he departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Jean Lois (Perry) Campbell; his sisters Gladys Carter, Lucille Letherland, Irene Letherland, and Alice Edwards; his brother Ray Campbell; as well as his grandson Shane Skinner.
Leo is survived by sisters Cleo Rosier and Betty Campbell; brother Ralph Campbell; daughters Sandra Myers and Patti Skinner; grandchildren Jeffrey (Carrie) Fisk, Stephen Myers, Ryan (Brittany) Skinner, and Erin (Brock) Skinner-Boutwell; great-grandchildren Kara, Kori, and Jeffrey Fisk, Jr. Logan Morgan, Cameron, Carter, Marshall, and Lillian Myers, Jackson Skinner, and Ira Skinner-Boutwell; great-great-grandchildren Oliver, Samantha, and Benjamin Fisk; and also many beloved nieces and nephews.
Leo was an avid outdoorsman that loved to hunt, fish, and camp.
When he wasn't volunteering in the community, or at his church as a member of the First United Methodist Church of Union City, he spent most of his time spoiling his kids and grandkids, and always eager to extend a hand to anyone in need.
He also enjoyed watching Western movies, sports, and reading books.
Leo bravely served his country during World War II in Europe including the Battle of the Bulge. He was an SSGT in the 82nd Airborne Division including the Glider Infantry Regiment earning a Bronze Star. He was a 33rd degree Mason, an active member of the Scottish Rite and the Zem Zem Shrine Club and many other related organizations. He retired from Morris Coupling Company to spend many years traveling and going on adventures with his wife and family.
Due to current cover-19 restrictions, services will be private for the immediate family. A Masonic Service will be available for the public and those family members unable to attend at 11:00 a.m. by clicking the webcast link on Leo's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com. The graveside service will also be available for viewing via webcast at 11:30 a.m. These services will be available for later viewing if you are unable to view at these times.
Leo will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Leo's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
