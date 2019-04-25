|
Leo Laskowski, 98, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was a son of the late Adam and Stanislawa "Stella" (Rychlinski) Laskowski.
Leo was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and received four bronze stars while serving in the European, African and Middle Eastern theatres. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of the NALC Postal Union #283. He also belonged to the American Legion, Post #571, and the Huzars Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen "Margie," in 1997; seven brothers, Sigismunt "Ziggy," Stanley, Theodore "Ted," John "Johnny," Walter "Joe," Matthew "Matt," and Joseph "Joey" Laskowski; and five sisters, Mary Jaworek, Nancy Kirsch, Gladys Bava, Iona "Lil" Maiser and Francis "Franny" Kramer
Leo is survived by three children, Bernadette, Donald (Regina), and Leon Jr., (Mary); three grandchildren, Leon III, Noel and Adam; three great-grandchildren, Kali, Logan and Alexandra; a brother, Robert "Bob" (Jeannie); a sister, Loretta "Loey" Balkovic; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church at 11 a.m. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pittsburgh Inn's Supplies for Our Troops, 3725 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019