Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Laskowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Laskowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo Laskowski Obituary
Leo Laskowski, 98, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was a son of the late Adam and Stanislawa "Stella" (Rychlinski) Laskowski.

Leo was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and received four bronze stars while serving in the European, African and Middle Eastern theatres. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of the NALC Postal Union #283. He also belonged to the American Legion, Post #571, and the Huzars Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen "Margie," in 1997; seven brothers, Sigismunt "Ziggy," Stanley, Theodore "Ted," John "Johnny," Walter "Joe," Matthew "Matt," and Joseph "Joey" Laskowski; and five sisters, Mary Jaworek, Nancy Kirsch, Gladys Bava, Iona "Lil" Maiser and Francis "Franny" Kramer

Leo is survived by three children, Bernadette, Donald (Regina), and Leon Jr., (Mary); three grandchildren, Leon III, Noel and Adam; three great-grandchildren, Kali, Logan and Alexandra; a brother, Robert "Bob" (Jeannie); a sister, Loretta "Loey" Balkovic; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church at 11 a.m. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pittsburgh Inn's Supplies for Our Troops, 3725 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now