Leo "Leon" Liniewicz, 61, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Millcreek Township, Pa., following an extended illness. He was born on November 30, 1958, in Erie, Pa., son of Eugenia Schnell Liniewicz and the late Michael Liniewicz, Jr.
A 1976 graduate of Tech Memorial High School, Mr. Liniewicz was an Environmental Associate for St. Vincent Hospital for 16 years, retiring in 2018. He previously worked in the Parts Department of Roth Cadillac for several years and also worked on event setups at the Bayfront Convention Center and at Sherlock's. A huge sports fan, he especially enjoyed following the Buffalo Bills, Houston Astros and NASCAR's Mark Martin, Kasey Kahne and Chase Elliott. He also enjoyed Roar on the Shore, drag racing, hunting, fishing, boating, and muscle cars, and loved spending time poolside in the sun with a cup of coffee and the newspaper.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Liniewicz III, maternal grandparents, Elinda and Nicholas Schnell, paternal grandparents, Olga and Michael Liniewicz, Sr. and a niece, Emma Ann Witkowski.
Survivors include his mother, Eugenia Schnell Liniewicz of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Siegfried Schnell and wife Sophia of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Lydia Greaney of Jacksonville, Fla., Nadine Comeau of Erie, Pa., Anna Witkowski of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Mary Crishock of Girard, Pa.; close friends, Tippy Dworzanski and Carl Holmes; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.