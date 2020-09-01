Leo P. "Mick" Little, 87 of Girard, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center. He was surrounded by his loving family when his angels carried him home.
He was born on August 13, 1933 to Claire and Frances (Fogle) Little in Chest Springs, Pa.
He attended Patton High School (Cambria County), graduating in 1953. Following high school, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea with the 703rd Ordinance Battalion working as a mechanic servicing large trucks and battle tanks. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal and Korean Service Ribbon. He traveled with his family through 13 eastern states working as a lineman for AT&T and later worked in the area with the fiber optic network distribution for Erie County, retiring in July of 1999.
Leo was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard and was a past member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly #5430. Leo enjoyed maintaining and keeping his home nice. He loved woodworking and made many projects for his family and friends. Leo and his buddy Chuck made several gliders as a fundraiser for St. John's annual festival.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Little, Patrick Little, William Little and Joseph Little and brothers in infancy, John and Robert Little; sisters, Ruth Ropp, Verna Kuncelman, and sisters in infancy, Agnes Mae and Ella Marie Little.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Mary Louise (Link) Little "BABE", whom he married on August 24, 1957; just recently celebrating their 63rd anniversary; daughters, Deborah Neth (Robert), Diane Adameck (Charles) and Pamela Klemm; and son, Daniel Little (Linda). He is further survived by eleven grandchildren, Aaron Gruber (Rebecca), Stephen Gruber, Rob Neth, Adam Sohl (Melissa), Brian Sohl, Ashley Klemm, Stephanie Klemm, Jenna Klemm and Scottt Klemm, Gregory Little and Jefffrey Little; two great-grandchildren, Alayna Gruber and Kaylee Little; sisters, Mary McCoy and Beatrice Lewis, both of Chest Springs, Pa., as well as several nieces and nephews.
The Little family is saddened that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of their family members from out of town will not be able to attend services for Mick.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard. CC Covid guidelines will be followed. Church services will be held privately by the family.
Burial will take place in the St. John's Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to the Girard American Legion Honor Guard, 42 Wall St., Girard, PA 16417, A.F. Dobler Hose Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417 or to the West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville, St., Girard, PA 16417.
Online condolences can be given at www.edderfuneralhome.com
