Leon D. Matczak, 72, of Greene Township, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness. He was born in Erie on June 13, 1947 a son of the late Leo and Zynia Przybylak Matczak.
Leon graduated from Tech High School and attended Gannon University. He and his wife, Kathleen, were small business owners of Mr. Merchandise, American & Foreign Auto Recyclers and Suburban Motors. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church as well as Saint Boniface Ushers Club. A lifelong musician, Leon played keyboards and sang at the Frog Pond Restaurant in Canadohta Lake for 33 years. His love for music brought joy to everyone he entertained and was responsible for numerous lifelong friendships. He was also an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed polka music and auctions. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and his best friend, Hannah, his Labrador retriever.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen Januleski Matczak.
Survivors include two daughters, Renee Trost and her husband, Ehren, of Erie and Kelly Matczak of Florida; four sons, Marc Matczak and his wife, Rebecca, Tim Matczak and his wife Melissa, Lee Matczak and his wife Ashley, and Michael Matczak and his wife Stacey, all of Greene Twp.; 15 grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Isaac, Leah, Laura, Emily, TJ, Amanda, Abigail, Madison, Isabella, Hunter, Emma and Ava; two sisters, Leslie Felege and her husband Mike of Girard and Zynia Sonney and her husband Mark of Summit; three brothers, Richard Matczak of Georgia, David Matczak and his wife Brenda of Greene Twp., and Jon Matczak of Erie; his dog, Hannah; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 27, 2019