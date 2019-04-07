Home

Leon Davis Jr., 77, of Erie, Pennsylvania, transitioned from this life peacefully, at the North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, on March 28, 2019.

As an honorable member of the U.S. Air Force, he was preceded in death by his parents Leon Wynfield Davis and Cassie Rene Howard-Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Mittie Davis, children, Fachann Davis and Tineta Newton, and a grandson, Brian Newton, all of New York. Included in his family tree are his surviving siblings, Michael Wardell, Frederick A. Davis, Ronald A. Foster, Kevin L. Foster and Ranee M. Davis, all from Erie, Pennsylvania. He was Uncle to a village of nieces and nephews in three generations, all from Erie, Pennsylvania.

Memorial commemorations will be upcoming in New York and Georgia.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019
