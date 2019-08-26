|
Leon R. Morton, 89, of Carter Hill Rd., Wattsburg, Pa., died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Corry Manor, Corry, Pa. He was born April 18, 1930 in Corry, Pa., to the late Leo G. and Mary Pratt Morton.
Leon was raised and educated in the Wattsburg area. As a teenager, he was adopted and raised by the late Harry and Vivian McCullough Burrows. Leon graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1948. He had been a dairy farmer, logger and maple syrup producer all his life.
He was a member of the Wattsburg Grange and a former board member of the Erie County/Wattsburg Fair Committee, and also served on the planning commission for Wayne Township. Leon enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the woods and working in his vegetable garden. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
In addition to his birth and adoptive parents, Leon was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Higley and a brother, Herbert Morton.
Leon is survived by his wife, Marjorie E. Bayle Morton, whom he married February 4, 1950 in Wattsburg, Pa.; five daughters, Janet Rifenberik and her husband Dan, Laurel Steele and her husband Joel, Rebecca Lewis and her husband Russell, Kimberly Bimber and her husband Bob and Ronna Morton; two sons, Richard Morton and his wife Pamela and Eric Morton; a sister, Jean Clark; half-sister, Pauline Phelps; and sister-in-law, Ruth Morton. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Thursday from 12 noon until the time of the memorial service there at 2 p.m. Rev. George Tutor, Pastor of the Union City Church of the Nazarene, will officiate.Burial will be in Cutting Cemetery, Cutting, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE. 68010 or online at www.boystown.org. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
