Leona A. Butts (Lee), age 76, of Fairview, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Erie on April 12, 1943, the daughter of the late Generoso and Ammarilla (Vorse) D'Onofrio.
Leona was a Class of 1961 graduate of Academy High School in Erie. She was a loving homemaker, loved many pets, especially her cats. She was the "Rock" to her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Johnnie, her beloved husband Donald A. Butts, her brother Howard D'Onofrio, her sister Connie Nesselhauf and son-in-law Michael Loeslein.
Lee is survived by Robert Mercer, her loving partner; her son James Butts of Fairview, grandchildren Ashley and Dawson; her daughter Melanie (Loren) Osban of Cheyenne, Wyo. She is also survived by four step-daughters, Colleen Loeslein of Fairview; two grandchildren Michael & Robin (Tristan); Sandra L. (Scott) Venable of Columbus, Don & Kyle Ohio; Kathryn (Joseph) Torok of Erie; grandchildren Jaime and Joseph: and Tracy (Mary) La Roche of Parsonsville, Maine; several nieces and nephews and great-grandson, Nolan.
Services were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East in Girard.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview Fire Department, PO Box 69, Fairview, PA 16415 or to Orphan Angels, 5439 W Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16505
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019