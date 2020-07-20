1/
Leona Grace Feyas Mack
1929 - 2020
Leona Grace Feyas Mack, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born February 4, 1929, in Jamestown, N.Y., a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Feyas.

Moving to Erie as a young child, she was a graduate of East High School. She was a founding member of St. Luke Church and its Rosary & Altar Society. She volunteered at St. Luke School while her daughters were in attendance, very often being the nuns' "taxi" to and from Mercy Manor. One of her favorite hobbies was sewing. Lee taught herself to sew ("If you can read, you can sew!") and became an accomplished seamstress, creating everything from Barbie doll clothes, to clothes for her daughters, and once, a nun's habit. If there was no pattern, she made her own. She had many other interests; however, her greatest joy and lifelong work was to be a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Her husband and daughters were the center of her world. Her wonderful sense of humor, wisdom and unwavering love will be missed but forever treasured.

In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Stan, their son, Gary, a sister, Audrey Mikoda, and a brother, Joseph Feyas.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Mack of Erie, and Audrey Mack and her husband, Christopher Jans, of Cambridge, Mass., as well as many nieces and nephews.

Leona's family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the nurses and aides at LECOM Senior Living Center, especially Gina, Pat and Katy, as well as the VNA Hospice Team: Kathy, Leslie, Harry and Marilyn.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no calling hours will be observed. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503; Erie City Mission, 102 East 11th Street, Erie, PA 16501; or St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.

Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Road, Erie, PA 16504 is handling arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
