Leona K. "Lee" (Tronoski) Wolfe, age 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Erie, on August 14, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Mary (Wisniewski) and Roman Tronoski.
Lee was a longtime parishioner of Holy Rosary Church. She was a devoted mother to her two boys, and being a sports fan never missed a game they played in, be it football, baseball, or basketball. She was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan, and during the season the radio or TV would be tuned to their games. She was a longtime bowler as well, starting out at the old Perry Plaza Lanes, and later, at the Siebenbuerger Club. One year she and her dear friend, Lois, placed third in their division in the PA State Tournament.
Lee was an avid reader and loved going to and spending time at the library. Her favorite books were mystery novels, and autobiographies. She enjoyed going exploring on long drives, dining out, and was always finding and looking for new restaurants to visit and try out. She had a bit of a gambler in her as well, travelling to Atlantic City and then to the local casino with her girlfriends. Along with the library, the casino was one of her "happy places," where she relaxed and played the slots with her friends.
As mentioned, she enjoyed dining out, but she was also a great cook, and loved to have family gatherings where she laid out quite a spread. Everyone looked forward to Christmas for a share of chocolate peanut butter balls. She shared her recipes freely, but no one could cook the dish quite like Lee. Lee had a fondness for arts and crafts, and, later in life took to adult coloring as a way to relax. She would mail out some beautifully colored pieces to family members and was very proud of her work. Lee also enjoyed corresponding with friends and family through the mail, loving to write letters in beautiful cursive penmanship, and did so often to keep in touch.
She adored her grandchildren, Richard, John and Megan, and her great-grandchildren, Brooks and Luna as well. She would talk about them, showing off photographs while beaming with pride. Lee, though being sadly missed, will be cherished in the memories of family and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Trojanowski and Don Tronoski; and three sisters, Virginia Krol, Gertrude Cinquanta, and Helen Brzezinski.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Richard J. Wolfe, Sr.; two sons, Richard J. Wolfe, Jr. and Patrick S. Wolfe, wife Mary; three grandchildren, John, Megan, and Richard Wolfe; two great-grandchildren, Brooks and Luna; and a sister, Kathleen "Katie" Hixenbaugh.
Services were private and at the convenience of the family with interment at Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation (SMA), 126 E. 56th Street, 10th FL, New York, NY 10022.
