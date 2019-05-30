|
Leona L. Liebert Barohn Hess, 97, passed Monday, May 27, 2019, at Walnut Creek Rehab & Healthcare. She was born May 19, 1922, in Erie, to Leo and Mary (Wiercinski) Liebert.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Church, and attended East High and Villa Maria Academy, graduating in 1940. She was employed by G.E. and Erie Times-News.
She married Lt. William Barohn, USAF in 1943, who was tragically killed in a WWII practice mission. On June 28, 1947, she married her St. Mary grade school neighbor, Norman A. Hess, and celebrated 70 years of an adventuresome marriage preceding Norman's death in December of 2017. They enjoyed bowling at St. Mary's Club and the East Erie Turners, traveling the world, winters in Florida, and good times wherever.
Lee had a passion for finding the best deals anywhere for anything. She had two green thumbs and could grow roses to vegetables easily. She loved to work in her yard and did so this spring. She had many talents and interests and could do whatever she put her mind to. She loved to decorate her home, share household hints and sage advice. She loved the Lord and led a life of faith and hope.
At Walnut Creek since January of 2018, she made many friends over jigsaw puzzles, at bingo, rehab and meals. Staff and residents all knew and loved her.
We thank those who took a special interest in her and gave extra care to her.
Leona is survived by three daughters, Diana Baumgartner (Roger) of Delaware, Debra Capell (Barry) of Saegertown, and Heidi Hess, of Erie; her grandsons, Bryan (Courtney) Baumgartner of Texas, Adam and Eric Baumgartner of Delaware; and her great-grandchildren, Alexa of Delaware and Emily, Erin and Ethan, of Texas.
