Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Easly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona M. Easly


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona M. Easly Obituary
Leona M. Easly, age 89, of Erie, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital.

She was born in Pittsfield, Pa., December 1st, 1930, the daughter of the late Geroge O. and Elizabeth C. Dahlstrom Kendall.

Leona worked at for 32 years as a receptionist. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and knitting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George O. Kendall.

She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Easly of Erie, Rebecca Williamson and husband, William, of Sequin, Texas, Krista Dillon and husband, Mark, of New Berlin, Ill., Robin Hennigh and her husband, Dan, of Atchison, Kan., and Jeannie Lesting and her husband, Daniel, of Kettering; Ohio, and her sons, Thomas Krupinski, of Erie and Jeffrey Held, of Daytona, Fla.

Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 West 10th Street on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -