|
|
Leona M. Easly, age 89, of Erie, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital.
She was born in Pittsfield, Pa., December 1st, 1930, the daughter of the late Geroge O. and Elizabeth C. Dahlstrom Kendall.
Leona worked at for 32 years as a receptionist. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and knitting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George O. Kendall.
She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Easly of Erie, Rebecca Williamson and husband, William, of Sequin, Texas, Krista Dillon and husband, Mark, of New Berlin, Ill., Robin Hennigh and her husband, Dan, of Atchison, Kan., and Jeannie Lesting and her husband, Daniel, of Kettering; Ohio, and her sons, Thomas Krupinski, of Erie and Jeffrey Held, of Daytona, Fla.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 West 10th Street on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020