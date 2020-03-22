|
Leonard E. Mattix, age 72, of Wesleyville, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Rochester, N.Y. on July 31, 1947, son of the late Edgar and Leona Bush Mattix.
Leonard was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
He was a drug and alcohol counselor Leonard was always positive, went out of his way for others, never said no, and brought a smile to the room. He loved his gadgets, computers, the Peninsula and the open road.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas L. Mattix.
He is survived by a brother, James Mattix (Beatrice); grandson, Ryan Brown; and great friends, Nick Hill, Barbara Griffith and David Peters.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020