Leonard Earl Larsen Sr.
1942 - 2020
Leonard Earl Larsen, Sr., "Pops", age 78 of Erie, Pa. went home to be with our Lord November 9th, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

He was born on February 12th, 1942 in Derby, New York a son of the late Axel and Beatrice Dunn Larsen.

He attended Steamburg School in Steamburg, N.Y. He moved to Erie, Pa. in 1960. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and spent ten years serving our Country before he was honorably discharged achieving highest rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked at Curtze Food Corp. and Hammermill until he became disabled.

He was a man of strong Faith and loved the Lord. He was a faithful and obedient servant to the Lord. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, watching the Steelers games, and most of all spending time with his family.

He left a lasting impression on anyone he met. He was a man of great honor and dignity.

He was preceded in death by his sons Leonard and Daniel and brothers Junior, Jimmy, Kenny, Billy and sisters Shirly Stockten, Geraldine Russell, Peggy Slother.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Christine Dorthy Romanski (Sweetie), son Eric and his wife Jaala, daughters Shelly Bowers and husband Aaron, Lisa Mason and husband Keith, five grandsons, Andrew Larsen (Liz), Jacob Larsen, Jared Larsen, Mitch Larsen (Devin), and Luke Mason, four granddaughters, Amanda Bowers, Kyrsten Larsen, Katie Mason, and Amber Mason, three great-grandsons, Jase Larsen, Tanner Larsen, and Tucker Larsen. Brothers Lloyd Larsen and Gilbert Larsen (wife Beverly), sisters Evelyn Gantz (husband Bill) and sister Betty Sleppy.

Semper Fi

Friends may call at the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4396 Iroquois Ave., Erie, PA 16511, on Friday, November 13, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m., and again on Saturday morning, November 14, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
