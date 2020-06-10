Leonard Husband, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on June 15, 1945, in Laurel, Mississippi, a son of the late Jim and Johnnie Mae Husband.
Leonard graduated from Tech Memorial High School. He worked in janitorial and maintenance positions until his disability. He was active in the Holy Trinity Church of God with the bible study and food bank. He enjoyed riding his bike all around Erie. He will be remembered for his loving, caring and faithful approach to life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ann Briggs and sister-in-law Betty Husband.
He is survived by two daughters Barbara Husband and Mary Husband, two sons Leonard Husband Jr. and Jim Husband, fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother Eugene Husband, many nieces and nephews and his friend Annie Bishop.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m., with Elder Willie Harris officiating, at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services Downtown, 602 W. 10th St. CDC Guidelines will be followed.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 10, 2020.