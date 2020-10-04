Leonard "Len" Guenther Sr. passed away in the early morning hours of September 20th, of natural causes. He was 81 years old. Len was born on October 4th, 1938, in Abington, Pa.
Len made his mark in life as a loving husband and father as well as being one heck of a salesman. Len's career started with the Kodak Company and finished with being the owner of Erie Home Medical Supply. Most of his sales career was with the Hilti Corporation.
Len was an avid golfer, sailor and soccer referee. He belonged to Lake View Country Club and the Erie Yacht Club where he and his wife kept their beloved Catalina sailboat Le-Ei-La. Len was one of the founding members of both the local PIAA and NCAA soccer referee chapters. On any given day you could see Len on a soccer field somewhere in Western Pennsylvania refereeing a game or watching his boys play. For many years Len was an active volunteer firefighter, a volunteer with the WQLN Auction and a member of Kiwanis. Nine years ago, Len and his wife moved from Erie, Pa. to Winter Haven, Fla. to enjoy the sunny weather.
Len is survived by his wife of 60 years Eileen and three sons Len (Barb), Larry (Linda) and Leigh (Pamela), as well as six grandchildren Heidi, Joshua (Moira), Roland, Theresa, Adam and Jason (Katelyn).
A private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33884.
