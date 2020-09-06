After living a long, happy and good life, Leonard Louis Pamula, age 87, of Erie, died at home after a brief illness. He was born in Erie, November 9, 1932, the son of the late Emil and Agnes Romecki Pamula.
Leonard attended East High School where he won several city and state swimming titles. He worked hard and took care of his family. Leonard was employed with Inland Container until his retirement and then proceeded to work for Tops Market for another 10 years. He and his wife were considered as the two finest dancers of their time. Leonard was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. Leonard will always be known as a kindhearted person who would help anyone in need and he was the best Dad ever!
Leonard is survived by two sons, Daniel Pamula and David Pamula; his only daughter, Shawn White (James); and a daughter-in-law, Sharon. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene R. Freebourn whom he married on January 16, 1954. They were married 65 years before Charlene died on February 1, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence E. Pamula; and his son, Leonard J. Pamula.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. All CDC guidelines will be adhered to with face masks and social distancing required.
Private interment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.