On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Leopold D. Palmieri, resident of Belleair, Fla., passed away at the age of 90.
Born in Erie, Pa., in 1930, Leo married Doris Patricia "Patti" Potthoff in 1950.
In the late 1940s and early 1950s he was an accomplished musician having played the tenor saxophone and the clarinet in his own band going by the name "Buddy Palmer and his Orchestra." He later played with "Charlie Catania and the Stardusters" entertaining at various venues around the Erie area in the genres of Big Band and Swing which was popular at the time.
Leo worked in Erie for Mopar Auto Parts then later managed the parts distribution operation for Chrysler Corp. in Pittsburgh, Pa., Indianapolis, Ind., Rochester, Mich. and finally Ramsey, N.J. He retired to Sun Lakes, Ariz. after a long career with Chrysler.
While living in Sun Lakes, he enjoyed golf, playing bridge and singing karaoke with his friends and neighbors. As a retiree, he now had time to pursue a talent he had as an artist and began painting beautiful scenes in watercolor.
Leo was a devoted family man with a great sense of humor who could fix anything that needed fixing in his home or yard. He took pride in the beauty he created in and around his home. He always displayed unconditional love in his dedication and compassion to the care of his wife of 70 years, Patti. Leo and Patti moved to Belleair, Fla. in 2016 to be closer to their two daughters. Leo lost his beloved Patti in February of 2020 and followed her to his eternal rest four months later.
He is survived by his three children, David Palmieri (Gloria), Deborah Arfman (Dale) and Doreen Cassidy (Patrick), five grandsons, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Patricia (Potthoff) Palmieri, his parents, Armando and Dirce Barbara (Medini) Palmieri and his brother Gino Palmieri (Dorothy).
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
.