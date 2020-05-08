|
Leotis "Lee" Jones, 82, transitioned from life to the presence of God on April 27, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on September 24, 1937, in Mossville, Mississippi, son of the late Eartha Sr. and Charlotte Jones.
Leotis was a resident of Erie for many years. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church. Before his retirement in 1995 he was employed by Firestone tires and Zurn Industries. He enjoyed bowling, and watching his Steelers and Yankees play, he was an avid fan, and he loved R&B music.
Besides his parents, Leotis was preceded in death by his wife, Dlo Jones, stepson, Allister Barnes, stepdaughter, Gail Barnes, six brothers, John D, Frank, Nathaniel, Eartha Jr., Jack Sr., and Benjamin Jones, and eight sisters, Betty J, Nova Ruth, Lossie Mae, Jewel and Erma Jean Jones, Ruth Wigham, Mary Jean Dantzler and Daisy Clayton.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Lomax, his son, Patrick Barnes, stepchildren, Mary New, Willie (Jean), Thomas and Steve Barnes, three sisters-in-law Myrtle Barnes, Emma Lyons Gray, and Donna Jones, three brothers-in-law, John Barnes, Joseph Clayton and Mark Dantzler, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Erie Times-News from May 8 to May 9, 2020