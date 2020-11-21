1/
Leroy Donald Linder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Donald Linder, age 94, of Conneaut Lake, Pa., passed away at home on November 18, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1926 in Ridgeway, Pa. to the late Albert John and Carrie (Dietz) Linder.

Leroy served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1947. He then was employed by GATX as a welder. He enjoyed golfing, painting and doing crafts.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher E. Linder and his wife, Donna of McKean, Pa. and Donald L. Linder and his wife, Susan of Albion, Pa.; four grandchildren, Todd Linder, Troy Linder, Andrew Linder and Heather Linder Fawcett and five great-grandchildren, Kyler Fawcett, Kendall Fawcett, Audrey Linder, Trenton Linder and Kody Linder.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice L. Zwald and his second wife, Jenny L. Axtell.

There will be no services at this time.

Please sign Leroy's online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. 2nd St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316, Rocco R. Tedesco III, Supervisor.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved