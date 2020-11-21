Leroy Donald Linder, age 94, of Conneaut Lake, Pa., passed away at home on November 18, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1926 in Ridgeway, Pa. to the late Albert John and Carrie (Dietz) Linder.
Leroy served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1947. He then was employed by GATX as a welder. He enjoyed golfing, painting and doing crafts.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher E. Linder and his wife, Donna of McKean, Pa. and Donald L. Linder and his wife, Susan of Albion, Pa.; four grandchildren, Todd Linder, Troy Linder, Andrew Linder and Heather Linder Fawcett and five great-grandchildren, Kyler Fawcett, Kendall Fawcett, Audrey Linder, Trenton Linder and Kody Linder.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice L. Zwald and his second wife, Jenny L. Axtell.
There will be no services at this time.
