LeRoy Edward Doehrel, age 95, of Millcreek, Pa., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born in Erie, on June 14, 1924, he was the son of the late Edith and Edward Doehrel and stepson of the late William Quillman.
LeRoy was a 1942 graduate of Academy High School.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, LeRoy was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Charlotte Catherine Doehrel whom he married on April 8, 1950. They were inseparable companions from their first meeting and always at one another's side sharing a lifetime of love and joy. Siblings Shirley Doehrel Butler and Frederick Doehrel also predeceased him.
He is survived by his four children, Andrew (Joan) Doehrel, Analee (Jonathan) Cree, Aaron (Karen) Doehrel and April (Anthony) Wujcik; nine grandchildren, Amber (Ryan) McCulley, Grant (Brenda) Doehrel, Adam (Brittany) Doehrel, Justin (Caitlin) Cree, Mariah (Joshua) Loutzenhiser, Jacob (Marion) Doehrel, Alyssa (Aaron) Grill, Emily Wujcik, Evan (Lyndsey) Wujcik; and nine great-grandchildren, Lena, Isla, Elaina, Drew, Palmer, Macy, Raelyn, Kindra and Lincoln.
A proud Army veteran of WWII, LeRoy served in the 256th Combat Engineers (European Theater) from 1943-1946. He received the Legion of Honor medal from the French government in 2016 for his meritorious service during the war. LeRoy worked at GTE for 38 years as a cable splicer, Union President and finished his career as a service center manager.
LeRoy was a charter member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, now Abiding Hope Lutheran Church. He and Charlotte volunteered and ushered for the Erie Philharmonic, where they were recognized as volunteers of the year in 2001. He was a committed volunteer for the Kearsarge Food Pantry. LeRoy had the privilege of experiencing an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., which he cherished.
Affectionately known as "Papa Pete" to his grandchildren, LeRoy was a family man who devoted himself to establishing traditions and wonderful memories with his children and grandchildren, including the annual family tradition of fall vacations in Cook Forest and later Oglebay. He thoroughly enjoyed outdoor concerts and the Presque Isle sunsets with Charlotte and instilled in his family the values of faith, love and devotion.
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m., and at Abiding Hope Lutheran Church, 2402 West Grandview Boulevard, Erie, PA 16506, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of service there at 3 p.m. with Reverend Alison Leitzel presiding. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abiding Hope Lutheran Church or Kearsarge Food Pantry, both at the address of the church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020