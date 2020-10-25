Leroy Francis Smith, 88, of Frisco, Texas, passed away October 18, 2020. He was born July 4, 1932, in Erie, Pa., to Jenny (Cerami) and Leroy Smith.
Leroy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He attended Michigan State University and obtained his bachelor's degree from Gannon University in Erie. Leroy had a successful career in the telecommunications industry as an accountant. He married the love of his life, Denise Helen Orchek, in Erie on April 26, 1958 and they were blessed with four children.
Lee was an avid sports fan. He loved baseball, college football and especially bowling. He bowled his entire life and made so many good friends. He was also an avid woodworker, making wonderful crosses. But he really enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
Leroy is survived by his beloved wife, Denise Smith; children, Bryan Smith of Portland, Sheila (Chris) Smith of Dallas, and Craig (Ashlyn) Smith of Benbrook; granddaughter, Mckenna Smith; and numerous extended family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Smith.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 8000 Eldorado Parkway, Frisco, Texas, on October 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Father Rodolfo Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church www.svdpfrisco.org
), Visiting Nurses Association of Texas www.vnatexas.org
), or to the charity of your choice
.
