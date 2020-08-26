1/1
Leroy Lee D. Tillman
1946 - 2020
Leroy "Lee" D. Tillman, 74, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Home East Gallagher Unit. He was born in Erie on May 14, 1946, a son of the late Leroy C. and Erma A. Hopsecger Tillman.

Lee graduated from Penn State University in 1976 after earning his Bachelor of Science in Biology. He worked as a Lab Tech with Continental Rubber Company for 11 years and went on to work with Aquatic Ecology Associates. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the National Wildlife Federation and was past president of the Epilepsy Foundation of American Local Erie Chapter. He loved being in nature, especially watching birds and butterflies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence H. Tillman.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Chiota Tillman and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 safety guidelines will be adhered to.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 3952 Pine Ave., Erie, 16504 or the Alzheimer's Association, Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, 16505.

Lee's family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at St. Mary's Home East and Family Hospice for their friendship, compassion and love shown to Lee.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
