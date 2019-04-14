Home

Leroy "Roy" First, 88, a longtime Erie resident, passed away on April 5, 2019, at his home in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was born in Erie, on July 16, 1930, residing there until moving to Florida in 2015. He was the son of the late Clarence and Gertrude Moser.

He graduated in 1948 from Strong Vincent High School, and in 1950, from Erie Commercial College. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Mr. First was the Owner/Broker of Florida Realty of Erie for 30 years, retiring in 2000. He owned numerous businesses, including The First Wedding Service, Den Sauce, Holiday Magic, SunCapsule Family Tanning Center, and First Alarms. He truly loved to sell. In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling, golf, and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marilyn (Malm) First, on April 12, 2017.

He is survived by his four children, David (Karen) First of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Linda (Steve) Frisina of Encinitas, Calif., Jennifer (Paul) Wilkes of Frazeysburg, Ohio, and Colleen (Dan Fishlock) First of Basel, Switzerland. He is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the www.diabetes.org/donate" target="_blank">() or to the .

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019
